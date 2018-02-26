Sandra K. Wells

Sandra K. Wells, 70, of Scotts Hill, TN, passed away Friday, February 23rd, at Westwood Health & Rehab.

She was a retired factory worker and had worked as a CNA at Westwood. She was a member of Souls Harbor Apostolic Church.

Mrs. Wells is survived by her husband, Jimmy Wells, of Scotts Hill; a daughter, Teresa Etheridge (Joseph), of Scotts Hill; two sons, Terry David Wells, of Scotts Hill; Jeffery Matthew Wells (Karen), of Lexington; two sisters, Sue Wadley (Jerry), of Lexington; Betty Stewart, of Reagan.

She is also survived by 8 Grandchildren – Nathan (Ashleigh) Etheridge, Fonda Etheridge, Felicia Wells, Kaylie (Dustin) Middleton, Matthew Wells, Karina Wells, Colton Wells, Ryan Wells and 4 Great-Grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Otral & Bessie Tomlin, and by 2 brothers, Raymond Joe and Jimmy Wayne Tomlin.

Her Funeral Service will be held at Reed’s Chapel – Scotts Hill, at 3 PM on Monday, February 26th, with Bro. Stanley Stone and Bro. Douglas Raynor officiating. Burial will follow in Pafford-Scotts Hill Cemetery.

Pallbearers were: Dale Wells, Nathan Etheridge, Matthew Wells, Colton Wells, Ryan Wells and Dustin Middleton. Honorary Pallbearers were: Ricky Whitman and Casey Essary.

Visitation will be Sunday 1 PM – 10 PM and Monday 9 AM until service.

731-549-3644

Reedschapel.com