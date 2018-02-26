Selma Milam Jackson

Selma Milam Jackson, age 74 of Paris passed away Thursday, February 22, 2018 at Henry County Medical Center. Her body will be cremated and her memorial service will be at 2:00PM Saturday, March 3, 2018 at McEvoy Funeral Home with David Critchlow officiating. Visitation will be from 12:00-2:00PM Saturday, March 3rd, prior to the memorial service.

Selma Milam Jackson was born August 27, 1943 in Columbia, Tennessee to the late William E. Potts and the late Lena May Hodge Potts. She is survived by three daughters: Tammy (Dale) Brockwell of Paris, TN, Tracy (Clay) Coley of Henry, TN and Tonya (Chris) Hoggard of Paris, TN; four sons: Terry (Tina) Milam of Henry, TN and Timmy (Jamie) Milam, Tony Milam, and Troy Milam all of Paris, TN; a sister, Mary Patti Powell of Puryear, TN; fourteen grandchildren: Holly Thompson, Erica Brockwell, TJ Milam, Tina Marie Milam, Brandi Coley, Christina Milam, Brooklyn Briggs, Austin Hoggard, Skyler Milam, Sebastian Milam, Ryan Milam, Ashley Milam, Cameron Milam, and Ali Milam; nine great grandchildren: Bayleigh Thompson, Connor Thompson, Carson Bynum, AJ Pierce, Zech Kiser, Laklynn Milam, Braylin Milam, Everett Golden, and Karter Golden; and a sister-in-law, Diane Potts of Springville, TN.

Besides her parents, Ms. Jackson was also preceded in death by a brother, William E. Potts Jr.

Ms. Jackson attended Tennessee Valley Community Church and enjoyed reading, puzzle books, growing flowers, and spending time with her family.