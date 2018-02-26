Special needs players compete in basketball tournament

JACKSON, Tenn.–Area athletes shoot and score for the Chester County Special Eagles basketball game. The game was held at North Chester School, Monday evening. Team players played a fun game of basketball with their family and friends. Organizers say they hope to expand the sporting event and compete against other counties. Every player went home with a trophy. Leaders with the group say they’re pleased with the great response and community support.

“Each one of those kids and people has a special place in my heart for them,” said Amanda Dubrose, creator of Chester County Special Eagles.

The Special Eagles will begin their softball season April 16 at Dixie Youth Ballpark in Henderson. Everyone is welcome to attend.