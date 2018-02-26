Sunny And Warm Today!

Weather Update:

Sunshine has finally returned to West Tennessee. This sunshine we don’t have to worry about! High Pressure will be in control at the surface most of the day. It will keep the clouds out, but a chilly light breeze out of the north most of the day. Highs should make it into the lower 60s this afternoon! Skies will remain clear overnight as well, this will lead to a rather cold overnight with temperatures falling into the middle to lower 30s . Rain does return to the forecast by midweek. I’ll have the details on that forecast coming up on Midday on ABC 7 and again at noon on CBS 7. Have a great day!

