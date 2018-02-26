Teen charged in deadly shooting faces judge

JACKSON, Tenn. — A teenager accused of fatally shooting a South Side High School student two weeks ago faced a judge Monday.

Zion Ross has been charged with reckless homicide, criminal impersonation, and being a juvenile in possession of a handgun.

Court documents say a witness says Ross was playing with a handgun. The witness told police that he heard a gunshot and saw Ross pointing the gun at 16-year-old Darius Vaughn, according to court documents.

Ross was taken into custody Friday night in Oakfield in north Madison County.

Court documents say he had a gun with him. Ross later admitted it was the same gun used the night Vaughn was shot, court documents say.

Ross has a court date scheduled for March 5.