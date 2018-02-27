Henderson Co. school placed on soft lockdown Tuesday after shots heard nearby

LEXINGTON, Tenn. — A Henderson County school was placed on a soft lockdown Tuesday morning after a deputy heard gunshots near the school.

Pin Oak Elementary School was placed on a soft lockdown after the deputy working school traffic duty heard sounds of shots being fired around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Henderson County Sheriff Brian Duke says the location and proximity of those shots were what worried the deputy.

“Gunshots in that area are really not uncommon, but it is where he heard the gunshots that raised the flag with him. That parking lot is where the teachers park and where the Pre-K, first grade, kindergartners are usually dropped off and picked up,” Sheriff Duke said.

Sheriff Duke says the nearby woods were searched and there was no evidence that the school was a target.

Duke says there is a possibility the gunshots were from a nearby hunter.