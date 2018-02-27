Jackson Exchange Club announces 2017 ‘Man of the Year’

JACKSON, Tenn — The Jackson Exchange club recognized a local hard-working man to receive their ‘Man of the Year’ award.

City councilman Randy Wallace was the 2017 recipient. Community leaders joined together for the event Tuesday night at the Double Tree hotel. Organizers say the 2017 ‘Man of the Year’ represents someone who selflessly serves the community and continues to make Jackson a better place to live. Wallace said it was unexpected, but he’s grateful for the honor.

“It’s very humbling when I look at the list of the previous men of the year and realize all the men that have been on there,” Award recipient, Randy Wallace said. “It’s very humbling to realize that they’ve honored me with this. You realize that there’s a lot of competition so I’m very humbled,”

Each year a selection committee chooses a man who’s voluntary contributions go above and beyond. The Jackson Exchange Club has hosted this annual event for 72 years.