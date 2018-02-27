Mugshots : Madison County : 2/26/18 – 2/27/18

1/16 Noah Ivey Shoplifting-theft of property

2/16 Caleb Ivey Shoplifting-theft of property

3/16 Juwan Lipford Driving on revoked/suspended license

4/16 Arthur Hunt Unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license



5/16 Charles Whitfield Failure to appear

6/16 Dale Godwin Violation of probation, driving on revoked/suspended license

7/16 Deonten Wardlow Violation of probation

8/16 Devon Mclain Violation of community corrections



9/16 Harold Lyles Violation of community corrections

10/16 Holly Roberson Criminal impersonation

11/16 Jeremy Cage Driving on revoked/suspended license

12/16 Jessica Hill Vandalism



13/16 Joseph Hayes Aggravated domestic assault

14/16 Marcus Boykins Schedule II & VI drug violations, contraband in penal institution, unlawful drug paraphernalia

15/16 Matthew Barnett Fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence, violation of community corrections

16/16 Robert Theus Failure to appear

































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 2/26/18 and 7 a.m. on 2/27/18.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.