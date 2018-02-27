Mugshots : Madison County : 2/26/18 – 2/27/18 February 27, 2018 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, 1/16Noah Ivey Shoplifting-theft of property Show Caption Hide Caption 2/16Caleb Ivey Shoplifting-theft of property Show Caption Hide Caption 3/16Juwan Lipford Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 4/16Arthur Hunt Unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 5/16Charles Whitfield Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 6/16Dale Godwin Violation of probation, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 7/16Deonten Wardlow Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 8/16Devon Mclain Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 9/16Harold Lyles Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 10/16Holly Roberson Criminal impersonation Show Caption Hide Caption 11/16Jeremy Cage Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 12/16Jessica Hill Vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 13/16Joseph Hayes Aggravated domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 14/16Marcus Boykins Schedule II & VI drug violations, contraband in penal institution, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 15/16Matthew Barnett Fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence, violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 16/16Robert Theus Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 2/26/18 and 7 a.m. on 2/27/18. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. FacebookTwitterPinterestMore