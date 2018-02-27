Renovated building at Freed-Hardeman is music to the ears of students, teachers

CHESTER COUNTY, Tenn. — A renovated building on a local university’s campus is music to the ears of teachers and students.

“This is the first move, I think, basically in the history of the music department,” said Alan Kinningham, an assistant professor of music at Freed-Hardeman University.

The music department at FHU has never had one home. They were located all over campus.

“About 15 years ago, the music department was housed in five different buildings,” Director of Choral Activities Gary McKnight said.

But, after some renovations, the department will now all be in one building, the Draughon Center for Musical Arts.

They have everything from classrooms to practice rooms and even a digital recording studio.

“The best thing is having a space all to ourselves, having a building that is purposed just for the music department,” Jacob Dowdy, a sophomore music education major, said.

Students from other majors are taking advantage of the new space as well. Amy Gingerich is a chemistry major learning to play the piano.

“As a student, it’s always awesome to see renovations, like care being given to your university,” Gingerich said. “And actually last year I was in the old building, so I got to see this building become new.”

Both students and teachers now hope the department will only grow in the years to come.

“I hope people realize now with the advent of this new building that we are interested in the fine arts here at Freed-Hardeman, as individuals and Christians as well,” Dowdy said.