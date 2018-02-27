Routine traffic stop leads to major drug bust

HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn — A Tennessee Highway Patrol traffic stop has landed the driver in jail, who could possibly face 15 to 60 years in prison.

It is a victory for the Tennessee Highway Patrol as what started as a routine traffic stop ended in not only an arrest, but a major drug bust for law enforcement.

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News cameras were rolling as multiple heavy duty garbage bags, filled with nearly 350 pounds of illegal marijuana, was seized, Tuesday afternoon. The traffic stop happened at mile marker 98 in Henderson county. A Tennessee Highway Patrol state trooper, traveling east bound on Interstate 40, pulled a driver over and noticed something was not right.

Thanks to the trooper’s K-9 dog “Rusty”, authorities were alerted of a hit on the white pick-up truck.

There’s not much information about the driver, but if you’re caught with more than 300 pounds of marijuana Tennessee state law says that is a felony, with a potential sentence of 15 to 60 years in prison. There’s also a maximum fine of up to $200,000.

State troopers said they found pounds and pounds of marijuana hidden in various compartments of the truck. The seized drugs weighed a total of 342 pounds, with a street value of approximately $300,000.

The driver taken into custody could possibly face drug possession and trafficking charges. WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News will continue to update you as more information becomes available.

State troopers have not released the name of the driver at this time. The investigation is ongoing.