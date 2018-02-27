Student in custody after ‘fake social media threat’ in Dyer County

DYER COUNTY, Tenn. — A student has been taken into custody on suspicions of making a false social media threat of violence, according to the Dyer County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Jeff Box confirmed the arrest Tuesday afternoon on the department’s Facebook page, saying they have been investigating a false social media threat of violence since Monday morning.

“Dyer County is not unlike many other communities across the nation that are receiving fake social media threats, although we treat each as a real threat of violence,” the Facebook post reads.

The post goes on to say the sheriff’s office and school administrators have had additional security measures in place since receiving the threat.

“Please take some time to talk with your child about this situation and remind your child that any potential safety concerns should be reported to the school and law enforcement immediately, not to social media,” the post says.