Woman faces charge 10 years after alleged bad check payment

JACKSON, Tenn. — A woman has now been charged almost 10 years after she allegedly attempted to pay a downtown Jackson business with a bad check.

Court documents say Cynthia Nance, 54, attempted to pay Britt Brothers Auto with a check for $4,800. Court documents show the incident occurred in December 2008.

The routing number on the check did not match the bank name on the check, court documents say. When contacted, the bank connected to the check’s routing number told investigators that the check was invalid, according to court documents.

Nance gave the check to an employee of Britt Brothers, telling the representative it was related to a tax refund, court documents say.

According to court documents, Nance’s writing matched the writing on the check.

Nance is charged with criminal simulation.