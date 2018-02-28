44,500 pounds of cheese destroyed in Gibson Co. truck fire

GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — A tractor-trailer hauling more than 44,000 pounds of cheese caught fire Wednesday morning, destroying the truck and the cargo.

According to Gibson County Fire Chief Bryan Cathey, crews responded around 6 a.m. to a report of a truck on fire on Davis Grove Road near Bradford.

No injuries were reported.

The 44,500 pounds of cheese could not be salvaged, according to Chief Cathey.

The road was blocked as crews worked to clear the scene but was expected to reopen by 2 p.m.