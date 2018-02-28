Charles Thomas Davis, Jr.

Charles Thomas Davis, Jr. age 94 of the Como Community passed away Tuesday, February 27, 2018 at Paris Healthcare and Rehab. His funeral service will be 2:00PM Thursday, March 1, 2018 at McEvoy Funeral Home with David Harrison, Sam Wiley, and Chase Harrison officiating. Burial will follow in Olive Branch Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00-7:00PM Wednesday, February 28th and after 11:00AM Thursday, March 1st. Pallbearers will be Bobby Akers, J.W. Akers, Stan Haun, Travis Bernhard, Jonathan Harrison, and Scott Burge; named as Honorary Pallbearers are David Burkhead and John Harrison.

Charles Thomas Davis, Jr. was born July 14, 1923 in Henry County, Tennessee to the late Charles Thomas Davis, Sr. and the late Lydia Akers Davis. On June 21, 1947, he married Carolyn Regina Wiley Davis and she preceded him in death on July 12, 2008.

Mr. Davis is survived by two daughters: Mary Ann (David) Burkhead of Senatobia, Mississippi and Susan Marie (David) Harrison of Paris, TN; a brother, William Earl Davis of Como, TN; four grandchildren: Gina Marie (Scott) Burge, Elizabeth Ann (Travis) Bernhard, Chase Bradley Harrison, and Jonathan David (Tiffany) Harrison; and eight great grandchildren: Addyson Bernhard, Ansley Bernhard, Bennett Bernhard, Maryn Burge, Tatum Burge, Delaney Harrison, Molly Harrison, and Jude Harrison.

Besides his parents and wife, Mr. Davis was also preceded in death by a son, Marcus Charles Davis at age 6; a brother, John Franklin Davis; and two sisters-in-law: Bonnie Davis and Faye Davis.

Mr. Davis attended Olive Branch United Methodist Church. He was a United States Marine Veteran of WWII (December 4, 1942-December 12, 1945). Charles was a Federal Government Employee working as a Program Analyst for the Department of the Army with 30 years of service. He was also a longtime farmer and cattle man in the Como Community.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.