David Hampton

Web Producer

David joined the WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Team as the station’s web producer in August 2014, managing web content and social media.

A West Tennessee native, David was born in Jackson and grew up in nearby Huntingdon.

David attended Jackson State Community College before transferring to the University of Tennessee at Martin where he graduated summa cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in news-editorial communications.

David has previously worked as a full-time copy editor for a daily newspaper and also in content development for an e-learning company.

When not on the job, David enjoys spending time outdoors, reading, hanging out with friends and family and, of course, wasting time on the internet.

You can email David at dhampton@wbbjtv.com.