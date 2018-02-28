Jackson-Madison Co. General Hospital receives life-saving infant CPR kits

JACKSON, Tenn. — Families with babies in the neonatal intensive care unit received a possible life-saving gift.

“This is going to make a big impact on a lot of mom’s and dad’s lives,” Christy Futrell with the American Heart Association said.

Parents are being equipped with life-saving information thanks to the Infant CPR Anytime kits. Delta Dental along with the American Heart Association donated 75 kits to the Jackson-Madison County General Hospital Wednesday morning.

“We will be able to help these parents learn CPR, practice CPR on the infant mannequin before they leave our hospital,” Deena Kail, executive director of the Ayers Children’s Medical Center, said.

Nurses walk the parents step-by-step through the kit to make sure they understand how everything works. It comes with an instructional DVD and an infant mannequin for practice.

“Then take these kits home and share them with their friends and family to ensure no matter who they leave their baby with will know CPR,” Kail said

Delta Dental is also lending a helping hand in these kits. They are providing infant tooth brushes and a coloring book.

“Hopefully, they never have to use the education they receive from the kit, but if they do they will have it and hopefully will save their child’s life,” Futrell said.

The American Heart Association also has kits for adult CPR as well.