JMCSS cancels all after-school activities for Wednesday, Feb. 28, due to rain

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson-Madison County School System officials have canceled all after-school activities for Wednesday, Feb. 28, due to the forecast rain.

The school system announced the cancellation Wednesday afternoon via social media.

