Lincoln Elementary takes part in Black History Month program

JACKSON, Tenn. — Students at one local school took a break from the text books Wednesday and celebrated the achievements of those who came before them.

Students at Lincoln Elementary took part in a Black History Month program where students presented a historical perspective of black achievement in America through song and dance.

Event coordinator Wendy Trice Martin says the program is not just to celebrate the achievements of others but to show the students what they can achieve as well.

“That’s the major role that we are trying to get them to see, that they too are great and that they can achieve greatness,” Martin said.

The program, titled “400 Years After Jamestown,” will be the last Black History Month program at Lincoln Elementary. The school is scheduled to close at the end of the year.