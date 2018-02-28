Middle TN crime scene cleanup crew member charged with theft

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Investigators say a member of a crime scene cleanup crew has been charged with stealing money from a Middle Tennessee home.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says Christopher Bianchi was a member of a crew that cleaned up a home where a homicide occurred in October in Thompson Station, located in Williamson County.

In November, agents began investigating the theft of an envelope containing cash from a bedroom in the home. Bianchi, of Cumming, Georgia, was indicted on a theft charge and arrested Tuesday.

The TBI says Bianchi was booked into the Williamson County Jail on a $2,500 bond. A court clerk said she did not have information on his next court date or whether he has a lawyer.