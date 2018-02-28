Mugshots : Madison County : 2/27/18 – 2/28/18 February 28, 2018 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, 1/12Othella Douthit Shoplifting-theft of property Show Caption Hide Caption 2/12Chew Sawyer Aggravated assault, aggravated burglary, fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence, firearm used in dangerous felony, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon Show Caption Hide Caption 3/12Darryl Deshields Stalking, ex parte order of protection Show Caption Hide Caption 4/12Dezmond Clopton Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 5/12Dominque Forbis Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 6/12Ezequiel Campos Violation of probation, violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 7/12Felicia Harrington Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 8/12Fuand Jackson Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 9/12Johnathajn Foster Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 10/12Lakendra Ivory Worthless checks Show Caption Hide Caption 11/12Sheena Robertson Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 12/12Tyrone Musgrave Vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 2/27/18 and 7 a.m. on 2/28/18. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. FacebookTwitterPinterestMore