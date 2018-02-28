Rising flood waters take over roads and neighborhoods

JACKSON, Tenn — The heavy rain seen throughout the day has lead to road closures, due to flooding. Although some roads have re-opened, the steady rainfall could cause even more problems for drivers.

It has been one of the wettest months seen in awhile, with rainfall and severe storms affecting West Tennessee. As the rain continues to fall, rivers will continue to rise so drivers need to be extra cautious during this time.

Some residents in hard-hit areas including parts of south Jackson are bracing themselves, as rising flood waters take over roads and neighborhoods.

“And the water up in Mercer now, the Hatchie river, over flooding now,” resident Billy Montgomery said.

Areas like Hicks Avenue, just off D Street in Bemis, have been covered with rising waters which does not seem to be slowing down anytime soon.

“It’s so flooded, like it just won’t stop raining,” resident Richard Rhoden said.

If you do have to get out-and-about, just be mindful of puddles, because flooded streets can be a problem area for drivers. As you are coming out if you do encounter a flooded road the best thing to do is turn around.

“Don’t drive thru what you cannot see,” resident Mark Tores said.

Some residents said attempting to drive through high waters can put you in a dangerous situation.

“That water will..2 or 3 to 4, 6 inches, can pick your car up and set it off the road,” Montgomery explained.

Even as you are headed to work, you have to be careful. Tores, who works in a flood zone area right off State Street in Jackson, said the rising waters are nothing new to him.

” (I) drove in this morning to work. I can tell from the rain last night we had hard flooding because we have a creek right next to the road and all the sand was washed onto the road,” Tores said.

Many people said they are ready to put the umbrellas away. “It’s horrible,” Rhoden said. “I have so many words, but I can’t describe it. I would wish that it would quit raining if I could say anything I wish that it quits raining because it’s so flooded.”

Tores said “I’m tired of the rain, it’s been all rain just about this month. How many days of sunshine have we had this month?,”

Through the rain comes sunshine, but residents have to deal with what mother nature has brought to West Tennessee. Emergency officials say to just continue to take it slow and steady and if you come across flooded area find a different route.