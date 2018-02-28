USJ looking to bring home some hardware from the Blue Cross Championship

JACKSON, Tenn. — This USJ Lady Bruins will be making their second consecutive trip to Lipscomb University for the Blue Cross Championships.

Last year they came up short in the championship game. But this go around they’ll be looking to finish the deal and they don’t plan on doing anything different from what they’ve been doing all season.

“We’re going to stick to our normal system because we believe that if we just play our game that we’re going to be better than any team out there,” senior forward Ashton Hulme said.

“Yeah we’re not doing anything different, coach Shutes always says do your job, do your job well so we’re just trying to stick to that motto and do what we know best,” senior guard Kallie Pickens said.

Now along the way, they did hit a few bumps in the road but as any good team does, they overcame it.

“We’ve had to like find ourselves and it’s taken a lot this season,” Hulme said. “We had to really dig in and buy into our system and so I mean we had some tough games but those tough games have prepared us for where we are now.”

They will FRA Friday morning at 10 o’clock.