What’s New Wednesday: 23 Sandstone Body Mind and Spa

From fashion, fun, to fitness and food, WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Anchor Ariana Alexa checked out 23 Sandstone Body Mind and Spa

at 23 Sandstone Circle in Jackson for What’s New Wednesday.

They have many services for men and women. The 4,200 hundred square foot spa offers numerous specialized services.

“Oh my gosh we do, let me go down the list real quick. We do the body works which is yoga massage, that is wonderful if you are in pain! From A-Z if you got acne, or rosacea or skin condition, we can help with that,” said Spa Supervisor, Barbara Petty.

They also offer professional hypnotism to help with sleep and weight loss. Their newest procedure is a vampire facial where they draw blood to create a younger looking face.

Petty says costs can range from $65 and up. You can call to make an appointment.

