Continued Flood Threat, Becoming Partly Sunny.

Weather Update – 12:20 p.m. – Thursday

Rain will be ending in the afternoon ahead of a much cooler night. A cold front continues to track through the area bringing much dryer and cooler air this afternoon. Skies will quickly become partly sunny as the rain moves out. Winds could gust up to 30 mph from the northwest as the front moves through.



TODAY

Rain will gradually get lighter this morning and should taper off during the afternoon, but some area roads may still be flooded, so take caution. Satellite is picking up on a final line of showers followed by a nice clearing line just to our west. Get ready for a quick transition to some sunshine by mid afternoon! We should briefly hit 60 degrees before the cooler air moves in which will drop us to the lower to mid 30’s overnight.

Rivers will continue to rise even after the rain stops and will likely crest later this week.We’ll see a potential for below freezing temperatures to start the first weekend of March once skies clear out later this week. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News as we track the showers and thunderstorms live on the Storm Tracker 7 Max Radar and keep up with Storm Team Weather Online too for more updates.

Brian Davis

Storm Team 7 Meteoroloigst

Twitter – @brian7wbbj

Facebook –facebook.com/meteorologistbriandaviswbbj

Email –badavis@wbbjtv.com