Agenda review committee meets, discusses issues for next city council meeting

JACKSON, Tenn.–Jackson City Council members gathered Thursday night for an Agenda Review meeting.

The meeting gives members a chance to go over information before they vote at their regular meetings.

Councilmen discussed rezoning property in several areas of the city, from residential to commercial.

They also discussed the request of approval of a grant application by the Jackson Fire Department Public Education Division.

The Jackson City Council will meet next Tuesday morning at 9 at City Hall.