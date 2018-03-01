Community comes together to wave goodbye to Tim & ‘Tim’s Corner’

JACKSON, Tenn. — If you have driven by the corner of University Parkway and North Highland Avenue in the last 20 years, then odds are you’re familiar with “Tim’s Corner”.

The community came together Thursday to wave goodbye to Tim.

A beloved resident of Brookdale Jackson Oaks, Tim Coats has greeted those passing by with a warm smile and a wave for years.

But soon, “Tim’s Corner” will be vacant, as Tim is moving to Florida with his family.

Because of that, many in the community came together to say goodbye.

Business development coordinator Cassie Duggin told us how she feels about Tim leaving.

“It’s very bittersweet. We are sad to see him leave, but at the same time we are excited for him in this new chapter of his life,” Duggin said.

The Jackson Generals mascot Sarge was there to say farewell, and Sonic donated free ice cream for the party.

Guests enjoyed cake and, of course, one final wave from Tim. Tim’s official last day will be March 6.