‘Inside Out Dad’ program helps inmates get back into community

JACKSON, Tenn. — A program that helps inmates who are dads prepare to go back out into the community held their graduation Thursday.

The program called “Inside Out Dad” was installed at the Madison County Penal Farm back in October of 2014.

It is a 13- to 14-week class helping inmates learn communication, discipline, their roles as a father in the household and also help them build resume and interview skills.

They are also provided with outside resources to help them better themselves and get a job.

“What we’ve done and what motivates us is the idea, the reality, the belief that people are able to change,” Tim Carothers, re-entry coordinator, said. “So all we are trying to do is give them a venue for that and to give the training and the tools they need to make their life different.”

At this time, inmates don’t have the availability of “time off for good behavior” offered in this program, but they hope to have it in the future.