Ladies Night Out spotlights Nat’l Women and Girl’s HIV/AIDS Awareness Day

JACKSON, Tenn.– Local organizations come together Thursday evening to observe National Women and Girls HIV/Aids Awareness Day.

The ‘Ladies Night Out’ event was hosted by the West Tennessee Regional and Community Planning Group to connect the community with valuable resources related to HIV/AIDS and awareness.

Several organizations along with vendors were there including West Tennessee Legal Services, the Women’s Clinic, and TennCare Kids.

“It’s important because everyone should know their status so that we can stop the spread of HIV aids among each individual,” said Teresa Cook, the event’s organizer.

The health department was also at the event, offering free HIV/AIDS testing.

The official National Women and Girls HIV/AIDS Awareness Day is March 10.