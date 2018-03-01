Local author talks about latest novel at Jackson-Madison Co. Library

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local author made a stop Thursday at the Jackson-Madison County Library to talk about her latest novel.

Author Sally Kilpatrick says growing up in Chester County inspired her to set many of her books in a fictional West Tennessee town.

At Thursday’s author lecture, she talked about her newest book, “Bless Her Heart,” and answered questions from book lovers about her writing journey.

“I always love to be at libraries and especially love to talk to people who have questions about my books, and talk about my stories and hopefully connect people with a good book,” Kilpatrick said.

Kilpatrick says her books are on sale at the Jackson-Madison County Library.

You can also purchase them on Amazon and in bookstores.