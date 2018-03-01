Local fisherman take advantage of flooded roadways

HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Recent heavy rainfall has caused a number of roads to flood, such as Darden Road in Henderson County.

“So this is the worst that it’s been that you’ve seen,” asked WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Reporter Amanda Gerry.

“Yeah, that I’ve seen in person,” said Bryce Marlin who lives nearby.

The Henderson County Sheriff’s Department says earlier Thursday morning, they rescued a driver whose car drifted off Darden Road and into a ditch, but local guys we spoke with say the flooding is not all bad.

“All the rain started coming up, started flooding the fields, and now the fields are pouring out over the road,” Marlin said. “It’s just flushing all the fish out.”

I found this group of young men taking advantage of their day off from school bow fishing.

“I usually deer hunt with it, but I just unscrewed something right here and put this on it and turned it into a fishing, hunting rig,” said local Chase Milholen.

Large fish could be seen just swimming across the road.

“What kind of fish is that,” asked Gerry.

“It’s a Buffalo, and that’s a Spotted Gar,” said Marlin as he held up the fish.

“And you got both of these just walking down the street today,” Gerry asked.

“Yep, just walking,” Marlin replied.

“I shot my first fish earlier a while ago,” Milholen said. “I’m thinking it was about 15, 20 pound Buffalo, so it felt pretty good.”

Officials say the flood water will recede as the week goes on, but for these young men, there is no rush.

“So are you guys having fun out here,” Gerry asked.

“Oh yeah, it’s a lot of fun,” answered Milholen. “I’ll be out here as long as I can.”

The young men said they planned on taking their catches of the day and frying them up for dinner, Thursday night.

The Henderson County Sheriff’s Department tells us the man rescued from the truck, Thursday morning was not hurt. Emergency management officials continue to remind drivers to “Turn around, don’t drown.”