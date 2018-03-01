Mugshots : Madison County : 2/28/18 – 3/1/18 March 1, 2018 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, 1/10Gary Reeves Aggravated assault Show Caption Hide Caption 2/10Derrick Forrest Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 3/10Jennifer Schuerenberg Possession of methamphetamine Show Caption Hide Caption 4/10Jonathan Smith Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 5/10Latoria Lyons Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 6/10Latoya Woodson Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 7/10Michelle Dixon Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 8/10Samuel Hill Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 9/10Shanette Murphy Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 10/10Travis Cole Fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence, schedule II drug violations, resisting stop/arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 2/28/18 and 7 a.m. on 3/01/18. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. FacebookTwitterPinterestMore