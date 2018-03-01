Woman accused of stealing $1,000 worth of electronics from Sam’s Club

JACKSON, Tenn. — A Union City woman is charged with theft of property after she is accused of stealing electronics from Sam’s Club in Jackson back in December.

Othella Douthit, 43, is charged with theft of property over $1,000. According to court documents, she concealed an HP Intel 4 laptop and Bose Solo TV speaker underneath several coats in her shopping cart.

Court documents say she then went through self-checkout and paid for several items but did not pay for the laptop or speaker. The theft was captured on store surveillance video, according to court documents.

After being interviewed by investigators, Douthit admitted to taking other items as well, according to court documents.