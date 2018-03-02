Annual Race Relation/ Advocacy Summit kicks off at Lane College

JACKSON, Tenn.–Members of the community came together at Lane College, Friday to discuss race-related issues within the community.

It was the 14th Annual Race Relation/Advocacy Summit, a two-day conference hosted by the Tennessee State Conference of the NAACP. Organization representatives said topics focused on strategies for moving from protest to the ballot box and highlighting how important it is to make your voice heard by by voting.

“Doing all that we can to make sure that the young people not only walk and protest and hold signs, now that they go vote on polling day for everything, from dog catcher to president,” said Gloria Sweet-Love, president of Tennessee NAACP.

Representatives said the summit includes speakers from all over the Volunteer State. They said Saturday they will be discussing equity and education while also acknowledging contributing members of the community. The event is free to attend and everyone is welcome.