Brad Douglass

News Anchor

Professional Experience: -Began broadcasting career at WDXI-AM in Jackson as an on-air personality in 1983, where I met future 7 Eyewitness News colleague, Tom Britt. Spent 10 years in radio at various stations in West Tennessee, most notably WZDQ-FM in Jackson where I met future 7 Eyewitness News colleague, Gary Pickens. Began at WBBJ in April 1994. First assignment-weekend weather anchor. In 1996, the news department expanded and I became a reporter/anchor for Live at 5 and Eyewitness News at 10. Recently, I served as News Director in addition to being Anchor/Reporter. Currently, I am serving as Anchor for 7 Eyewitness News at 5:30, 6 and 10. Brad has helped co-host many telethons for the West Tennessee Cerebral Palsy Center, The Circles of Hope telethon and the Children’s Miracle Network telethons. News Philosophy: -It’s our job as journalists to inform, educate, and in some cases, entertain our viewers, but is ultimately up to the viewer to decide how they feel about issues affecting them. Education: -Union University 1986, BA Communication Arts with an emphasis in radio and television communications. Place of Birth: -Brownsville, Tenn. (Haywood County)