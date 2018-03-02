Cold and Frosty Start to Saturday Morning

Weather Update – 3:00 p.m. – Friday

Temperatures started out in the 30s for most of West Tennessee this morning but the sunshine has led to highs in the upper 50s this afternoon- right around normal for this time of the year. A powerful storm is taking shape in the northeast causing rain, snow, and sleet along with coastal flooding and 60 mph wind gusts in some areas. Thankfully, West Tennessee can look forward to a mainly dry weekend!

TONIGHT

Sunny skies will be followed by a clear moon-lit night with winds gradually getting lighter for West Tennessee. This should allow temperatures to drop into the upper 20s and lower 30s Saturday morning bringing an opportunity for widespread frost in the area.

After the chilly start in the morning, we’ll have warmer weather in the afternoon with continued sunshine and highs in the 60s. In fact, our weather should stay dry through the weekend though a cold front will move closer late Sunday night returning a chance for scattered showers to the area. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather Online too for more updates.

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

Twitter – @WBBJ7TomMeiners

Facebook – facebook.com/WBBJ.tom.meiners

Email – tmeiners@wbbjtv.com