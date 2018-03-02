Jackson city councilman visits local middle school to pledge to stand against violence

JACKSON, Tenn. — Students at a local middle school got a visit from a Jackson city councilman Friday afternoon to take a pledge to stand against violence.

City Councilman Ernest Brooks II brought the 12th “Do the Write Thing” program to Rose Hill Middle School this year, hosting the annual kickoff event Friday afternoon in the school gym.

Brooks says the writing challenge is a way for students to express their feelings about bullying and violence they’ve seen or experienced.

“We know that writing is therapeutic, so for them to express themselves and to let us know what’s going on, I think it helps the entire community because we know from their perspective how violence truly affects their lives,” Brooks said.

The students heard from last year’s winners, who were able to go to Washington, D.C., and meet their local representatives.

More than 7,000 students have participated in the “Do the Write Thing” program since Brooks began the local campaign in 2006.