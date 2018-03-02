Josh Howell

News Producer

Josh joined the WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News team in November 2016 as the 10 p.m. producer and is now the 6 p.m producer.

He attended Jackson State Community College and after two years attended the University of Memphis where he majored in communications and graduated in December 2015.

Before working at WBBJ, Josh broadcasted baseball and basketball games for his hometown of Bolivar at their local radio station, WMOD Bolivar.

In his free time, Josh loves to spend time with his wife, Cassie, and four kids, Logan, Laynee, Liam and Livi and the rest of his family, sports, hunting, watching anything to do with Tennessee football, and leisure time on the Tennessee River.

Josh looks forward to making sure you have the most important news from around Jackson, the state of Tennessee and the Southeast.