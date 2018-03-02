JSCC signs memorandum with U of M Lambuth to make transferring easier for graduates

JACKSON, Tenn. — There’s good news for students at Jackson State Community College wanting to continue their education.

School officials signed a memorandum of understanding Friday that will make it easier for students wanting to transfer from JSCC to the University of Memphis. It falls under the Tennessee Transfer Pathway.

It makes transferring credits easier, especially for students majoring in education and nursing, by having University of Memphis-Lambuth advisers available to meet with students

“I just see this as a win-win situation,” JSCC President Allana Hamilton said. “It’s a win for Jackson State because we are providing an option for our graduates. I see it as a win for University of Memphis because they are receiving students to pursue their baccalaureate.”

Both the president and provost of the University of Memphis were at the Friday morning event.