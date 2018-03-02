Local school puts together an active shooter awareness video

ADAMSVILLE, Tenn. — This is an Adamsville High School Special Report, a report about an important, but in many cases avoided topic; an active shooter situation at school.

“When you see it on television, it’s so chaotic, and you have all those emotions running, it’s just made an impact with us,” said Principal Greg Martin of Adamsville High School.

“It’s not a taboo issue. It’s not something we don’t want to bring up, and we want to make sure the students know it’s okay to ask questions if they want to know about safety issues and concerns,” said English teacher Andrew Wallz. “It’s good to talk about those things, and it’s okay for them to seek answers.”

School officials, teachers, students, and local law enforcement contributed to the informative video, which is posted on the school’s website.

“The school is going to put us in lockdown. What does that mean? What does that look like? What is each teacher going to do,” Wallz said.

“Going outside with the police, just to raise your hands, so they don’t think you’re the shooter,” said Tucker Case, junior at Adamsville High School.

Principal Martin said the video is not only for students and teachers, but for parents as well.

“Now after they’ve seen the video for the parents, the sheriff and the police department have solidified why it’s important for you not to come to campus,” the principal said.

School officials say if anything can be taken from the recent school shootings, it is the inspiration to learn and make positive changes.

“And that message was that we wanted to get as many students safe as we could,” said Principal Martin, “and we’re going to protect them at all costs.”

“So would you consider yourself prepared,” asked WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Reporter Amanda Gerry. “Yes ma’am,” replied Case.

Principal Martin said the director of schools has requested they send their video to other schools within the county, so they can make similar ones to present to their students. He says opening a discussion about the topic has allowed them to adapt their procedure and make it even better.

School officials said they are also working on putting together an active shooter drill, just like a fire drill.

If you are interested in watching the video, you can find it at http://ahs.mcnairycountyschools.com/