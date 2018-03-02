Long Range Planning Meeting

Jackson, TENN. — The Long Range Planning Committee with the Jackson-Madison County School Board held a scheduled and open meeting today. WBBJ7 Eyewitness News Reporter Hannah King was at the Central Office where the committee discussed a wide range of topics including improvements to school buildings.

In a room filled with County Finance Commissioners, School Board Members, the Superintendent and some central office staff, the meeting covered items for improvements and advancements within the Jackson-Madison County School system, along with discussions about previously held meetings.

Ray Washington, the Jackson-Madison County School Systems’ Chief Operations Officer said that among the topics discussed, “the recent county finance and budget committee meeting and the allocation that they proposed for the school as they look to borrow money over the next year or the next few months,” was also among the discussion.

Also covered in the meeting were some of the upcoming building projects planned for this summer.

“We are going to do some renovations to South Side High School and continue some at North Side High. Also the addition to White Hall and get to some projects at East Elementary to help prevent some of these leaking roofs that we have,” said Washington.

There is another important upcoming meeting with different community members, and in that meeting, improvements on school security will be the main topic.

The purpose of the meeting with suggested improvements on school security is “to help look at ways that we can enhance our surveillance both inside and outside of the school buildings and the monitoring of that and to make sure that we are doing all we can to prevents any incidents like the recent ones.”

Washington says improvements and repairs need to be made to ensure the schools are being well-maintained.

The next Jackson-Madison County School Board work session is scheduled for Monday night at 6pm at the central office.