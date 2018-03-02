Mallory Cooke

News Anchor/Multimedia Journalist

Mallory Cooke can be seen on WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News weekdays from 5:30 a.m. to 7:00 a.m. Mallory also reports for the weekday evening newscasts.

Mallory returned to West Tennessee in March 2013. She is thrilled to be back where the weather is warm and people are friendly.

Mallory grew up in Columbia, South Carolina. She graduated from Boston University with a broadcast journalism degree and minor in political science. After college, Mallory took her first on-air reporting job at WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News where she covered everything from deadly tornadoes, flooding and crime.

Mallory’s reporting eventually took her west. She worked as a reporter for KFSM-TV in Fort Smith/Fayetteville, Arkansas, for just more than two years. There Mallory covered deadly tornadoes, a courthouse shooting, and the murder of Angela Allen which got national attention.

When Mallory isn’t chasing down a big story, you can find her watching reality television, shopping or running at the gym. She is an avid runner and finished her first marathon in December 2009. Mallory also enjoys spending time with her husband, Chris. During the summer they visit Pickwick Lake almost every weekend. Mallory also has two white labs named Polar and Cotton. If you have a story idea or just want to say hello, you can email Mallory at mcooke@wbbjtv.com or you can like her on Facebook for updates.