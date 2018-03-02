Mugshots : Madison County : 3/1/18 – 3/2/18

1/17 Dakota Smith Failure to appear

2/17 Anthony Jones Violation of community corrections

3/17 Arlandous Berry Violation of conditions of community supervision

4/17 Benjamin Transou Evading arrest, theft of motor vehicle, violation of probation, reckless driving



5/17 Bernie Young Schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

6/17 Genervara Wellington Driving on revoked/suspended license

7/17 Ida Slappy Violation of probation

8/17 Jarett Wilson Possession of stolen property, schedule VI drug violations, firearm used in dangerous felony, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon



9/17 Julie Pierce Schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

10/17 Natasha Moore DUI

11/17 Radraven Wrancher Simple domestic assault

12/17 Rashunda McArthur Failure to appear, harassment



13/17 Robert Cook Criminal trespass

14/17 Savon Oliver Criminal trespass

15/17 Shannon Warren Criminal impersonation, driving on revoked/suspended license

16/17 Steven Gray Harassment



17/17 Tremont Cross Failure to appear



































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 3/01/18 and 7 a.m. on 3/02/18.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.