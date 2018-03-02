Mugshots : Madison County : 3/1/18 – 3/2/18 March 2, 2018 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, 1/17Dakota Smith Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 2/17Anthony Jones Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 3/17Arlandous Berry Violation of conditions of community supervision Show Caption Hide Caption 4/17Benjamin Transou Evading arrest, theft of motor vehicle, violation of probation, reckless driving Show Caption Hide Caption 5/17Bernie Young Schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 6/17Genervara Wellington Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 7/17Ida Slappy Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 8/17Jarett Wilson Possession of stolen property, schedule VI drug violations, firearm used in dangerous felony, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon Show Caption Hide Caption 9/17Julie Pierce Schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 10/17Natasha Moore DUI Show Caption Hide Caption 11/17Radraven Wrancher Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 12/17Rashunda McArthur Failure to appear, harassment Show Caption Hide Caption 13/17Robert Cook Criminal trespass Show Caption Hide Caption 14/17Savon Oliver Criminal trespass Show Caption Hide Caption 15/17Shannon Warren Criminal impersonation, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 16/17Steven Gray Harassment Show Caption Hide Caption 17/17Tremont Cross Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 3/01/18 and 7 a.m. on 3/02/18. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. FacebookTwitterPinterestMore