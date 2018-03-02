Savannah officer arrested, fired after Thursday wreck

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — A Savannah police officer has been arrested by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and fired by the Savannah Police Department after a crash Thursday night in Hardin County.

In a news release, Police Chief Michael Pitts says Savannah Police Department officer Scott Evans was responding to an emergency call shortly before 7 p.m. when he wrecked on Highway 64 between Savannah and Crump.

The release says Tennessee Highway Patrol responded to the crash, along with Savannah Police Department’s Internal Affairs Division.

Savannah police do not investigate crashes involving their own officers.

A preliminary investigation shows department policy was violated. The release says a drug and alcohol screen is required for any accident involving an injury.

Evans is a probationary officer with the Savannah Police Department, the release says. He was hired by the department on March 29, 2017.

Based on circumstances surrounding the accident, policy violations, and Evans’ demeanor, he was suspended from the department. He was later arrested by the THP.

His charges are currently unknown.

Pitts announced Evans’ termination from the department Friday afternoon.