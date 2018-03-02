Students at Issac Lane spend week celebrating Dr. Seuss’ birthday

JACKSON, Tenn. — Students across Jackson and Madison County wrapped up a week of celebrating a special birthday.

Students at Issac Lane have spent this week celebrating Dr. Seuss’ birthday with guest readers and other activities all week.

Classes have met during their regular library times with members of the community coming to the school to read to all grades.

Pre-K teacher Missi Hardin says the school brings in everyone from the mayor to pastors and local leaders so students can have positive role models.

“Reading is the basis of all things, and it’s a big concern, not only in our county, but across the state, that students increase their reading comprehension and their reading skills,” Hardin said.

Principal Janet Gore says the school also partners with Lane College’s Veterans Affairs offices to host a reading and mentorship program for students in all grades.