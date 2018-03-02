Students take part in ‘Storybook Parade’ for National Reading Awareness Month

JACKSON, Tenn. — March kicks off National Reading Awareness Month. Students at one local elementary school celebrated by dressing as their favorite storybook characters.

The halls of East Elementary School were filled with butterflies, superheroes and everything in between Friday as students marched around their school in the Storybook Parade.

School officials say it’s a fun way to instill a love of reading in our children.

“Even our big kids, they get into it too,” Allison Scruggs said. “It’s fun, it’s silly and we do it to encourage reading.”

The students even had a special guest visit them at the parade. Sarge, the Jackson Generals mascot, could be found waving and high-fiving students.

School officials say they host the Storybook Parade every year.