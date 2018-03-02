Tom Britt

News Anchor

Tom Britt is a 40-year veteran of electronic media in West Tennessee, the past 19 with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News.

During his tenure, Tom has reported, anchored and produced Midday and ABC 7 Eyewitness news at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. Currently he anchors and produces the Midday, Noon and 5 p.m. newscasts.

Prior to coming to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News, Tom spent 21 years in radio with area stations working news, announcing and sportscasting. For over three decades he has been the voice of UT Martin Football and Women’s Basketball on The Skyhawks Sports Network. He also is the color analyst for men’s basketball.

Tom’s hobbies include vegetable gardening, working on his lawn, reading and spending time with his beautiful granddaughters, Callie and Caroline.