Bethel’s Renaissance program executive director performs at Billy Graham memorial service

McKENZIE, Tenn. — Bethel University and the Renaissance Program announced that Matthew Holt, executive director of Renaissance, would perform at the memorial service of the late Reverend Billy Graham Friday.

Holt accompanied The Gaither Vocal Band as they sang at the memorial service.

“Everyone at Bethel University is continually amazed at the success of Matthew Holt,” Walter Butler, President of Bethel University, said. “We are very fortunate Matthew is a part of our family as the Director of Renaissance. His influence to the hundreds of students he touches each year is such a blessing for our Bethel family.”

The memorial was held at the Billy Graham library in Charlotte, North Carolina on Friday, March 2.