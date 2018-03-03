Fair Weather Continues Tomorrow, Showers Arrive Sunday Night

Weather Update – 10:56 p.m. – Saturday

A picture perfect day today as we saw clear skies and temperatures in the low 60s. We continue to drop to near freezing tonight with frost possible on surfaces, otherwise it will be clear, cold and calm with light winds from the ENE. Winds shift more from the SE tomorrow which brings slightly warmer temperatures for Sunday.

Tomorrow:

High pressure still dominates the eastern half of the country. Another sun-filled day for Sunday but we do see a gradual increase of clouds through the evening as the next chance for rain arrives by Monday.

Highs will reach the mid 60s and winds will stay light. Chance for rain increases, with a 20% chance already by the evening. Showers won’t arrive until just before midnight. It will be scattered at first but then become more widespread by Monday morning, making for a wet commute.

The risk for any severe weather is low but we can expect to see a few thunderstorms embedded in the showers. During the afternoon it will become more scattered again with another round of moderate rain picking up in the evening. A cold front moves through and we dry out from the rain by midnight. High pressures moves in behind it on Tuesday and stays around, with fair weather lasting through the rest of the week.

