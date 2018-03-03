Farmers talk key issues with U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. — For Richard Jameson, rolling hills and fields of wheat are more than just a beautiful landscape.

“This land out here was land that my mother inherited, my father farmed, and I took over the farming operation in 1999.”

Continuing in the family business, Jameson started full time farming more than 40 years ago.

“We grow cotton corn, and wheat,” he said.

Jameson invited other farmers in the area to his property Saturday to discuss key issues with Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue.

“We are doing this all over the country, hearing from farmers what they like and what’s working and what’s not,” Secretary Perdue said.

Because agriculture such a growing business in West Tennessee, farmers say it’s important to have events to discuss their concerns.

Secretary Perdue says he wants to meet the needs of farmers, and help them become more successful in the business.

“Farming is tough, but they are tougher,” he said. “That’s why I love my job as Secretary of Agriculture, I get to meet with folks like this all across the country.”

For farmers like Jameson, getting together with those who share his love of the industry is a blessing itself.

“To have all my friends here and enjoying the day, we just feel very blessed by all of this,” he said.

Secretary Perdue also traveled to Memphis, where he says he announced a cotton gin cost share program for the 2016 crop.