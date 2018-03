Jackson Fire Department battles early morning house fire

JACKSON, Tenn. — There was a house fire Saturday on Holiday Drive in north Jackson. The fire started just after 1:30 a.m.

Nobody was home at the time of the fire, but they are not sure if the house was vacant, according to the Jackson Fire Department.

JEA was at the scene to turn off the electricity.

Officials say the cause of the fire is believed to be electrical. There were no injuries.